The biggest names in the gaming and streaming communities gathered at PARQ nightclub in San Diego, California, on Friday night for an epic, invite-only event hosted by FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform with roots in gaming and youth culture and a combined social following of over 500 million.

“RGB: A Night On The Moon” with Travis Scott, powered by MoonPay, was a party to remember. The space-themed event made guests feel as though they had entered a different planet as they partied with the biggest names in gaming and content creation, and it was topped off by a surprise appearance by Travis Scott.

The FaZe Clan and MoonPay-hosted event served as a bridge to bring together the biggest names in gaming and content production in real life for a memorable evening with the shared objective of bringing the creative community into the spotlight.

“This weekend’s event embodies the future FaZe is building towards,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. We’re not competitors with other creators and gamers. We’re champions of those creators and together are remaking the entertainment landscape. FaZe is uniting this new breed of talent that remains overlooked by mainstream players but continues to be the most important to Gen Z. We’re leading to create our shared future.”

