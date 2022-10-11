[WATCH] Madonna Hints That She is Gay in New TikTok Video

TikTok is rapidly becoming the social media platform of choice for artists. Following Quincy Jones joining the platform, Madonna popped up in a new video, seemingly revealing that she is gay.

The clip has Madonna holding up underwear and tossing them toward a trash can. The words “If I miss, I’m Gay!” flash on the screen. Madonna was not close to landing the garments in the trash.

After she misses, Madonna gives glance at the camera and strolls off. You can see the moment below.

Madonna seemingly comes out as gay in new TikTok. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cnWWOTrKzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2022

This past summer, Madonna revealed her music bucket list is just about wrapped up. While visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Material girl announced her final working wish, a Kendrick Lamar collaboration.

Madonna was on hand promoting her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One album that has Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and more. Still, Madonna has Kendrick on her radar.

“I mean there’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” Madonna said. “His new record is, like, history-making… mind-bogglingly brilliant.”