In something straight out of the scenes of a low-budget, ganja-blowing blockbuster, rapper Chucky Chuck pumped tons of weed smoke into the venue of Kushstock.

During his set at the Adelanto, CA-based festival, Chuck pulled out a machine resembling a leaf blower and pumped out smoke from a bunch of weed packed inside.

According to TMZ, Chuck worked with two custom cannabis creation companies to get the kush blower created. Fans would enjoy the moment, getting high as they could from the smoke.

You can see the video below.