Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a possible seizure.

According to TMZ, law enforcement and medical personnel reported to Brandy’s home at noon Tuesday in response to a seizure. Brandy is reported to still be in a hospital, where she is comforted by her family. She is expected to recover.

On Instagram, Brandy released a message to her fans:

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”