Draymond Green’s Mom Says Her Son Did Not Sucker Punch Jordan Poole: ‘Got Shoved and Reacted’

Draymond Green has announced a self-imposed leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors after a viral video from practice shows him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond apologized, but his mom hit Twitter and doesn’t think it was a big deal.

Hitting Twitter on Monday, Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers-Green, wrote that Dray was reacting to the situation.

“That wasn’t a Sucker punch,” Babers-Green said on Monday. “Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of Story.”

The rest of the Internet and Draymond himself see it differently.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” Green said in a press conference. “For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan.”

Reports state Green and Poole were in a verbal battle throughout the practice, which included some pushing. During the event, Green swung and made contact with Poole. The practice was stopped, and the nerves of the team were said to be “settled” in the locker room area. Poole was reportedly not hurt by the incident and completed his workout before leaving practice.

Poole and Green reportedly engage in arguments regularly, but on Wednesday, a line was believed to have been crossed.

Last Thursday, Warriors general manager Bob Myers stated Green apologized for the altercation to the team.

“It’s the NBA. It’s professional sports. These things happen,” Myers said. “Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was in the room … as far as any suspension or punishment, we’re going to handle that internally.”