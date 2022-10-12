JID and Smino have just revealed that they will co-headline the 2023 Luv is 4Ever Tour. The 32-city, Live Nation-produced tour begins on January 22 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, and travels to cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before coming to an end on March 29 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee.

JID recently released his new album, The Forever Story. The stellar album features EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox, and more.

Smino is getting ready to release his new album, Luv 4 Rent, before the end of October, aiming for the 28th. Currently, Smino is promoting his new single, “90 Proof,” featuring J. Cole.

Dates for the tour are available below.