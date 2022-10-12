Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage

During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.

Kanye West makes his family disputes public on his Instagram account. Speaking with Tucker Carlson, he stated that “fake children” are inside his home to manipulate his children.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” Ye said. “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

Ye would move on to state his daughter was kidnapped so he couldn’t spend time with her on her birthday.

“Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday,” Ye said. “I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that’s not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Carlson asked Ye did he ever feel "manipulated by political forces through your wife?" Ye, agreed and as a part of the conversation he stated "I was vaccinated." That statement was omitted from the final cut. Vice notes, in the past Carlson has spread COVID-19 misinformation in his show.

