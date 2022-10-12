Kim Kardashian is Paying for Extra Security at Children’s School Following Kanye’s White Lives Matter IG Rant

Kim Kardashian is Paying for Extra Security at Children’s School Following Kanye’s White Lives Matter IG Rant

In case you missed it, Kanye “Ye” West has gone been stirring up headlines with a series of rants and online attacks. Ye has dissed Diddy, Boosie, and more, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian paying for the safety of their children after he placed the name of their current school all over Instagram.

According to TMZ, YE is hell-bent on getting his four kids to be students at Donda Academy. Following the “White Lives Matter” controversy, the school has upped the security at the school, and that bill has fallen on Kim Kardashian. The effort of the additional security is to keep all students safe.

Kanye has been present at the school recently, showing up at North’s basketball game. He did wear the “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Advertisement

Are you kidding me?! This makes it worse.



Kanye West wears White Lives Matter shirt to North's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/qhY3SSTpgl — Christopher Webb🇺🇸VOTE (@cwebbonline) October 9, 2022

Kanye West’s social media privileges are now restricted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye’s Instagram account has been restricted due to a violation of the platform’s policies.

Posts were deleted from Ye’s IG page after repeated violations. He is now temporarily restricted from sharing posts, writing comments, and sending direct messages.

Parts of Ye’s messages to Diddy reportedly included anti-Semitic sentiments. In addition, the American Jewish Committee blasted the posts and comments made about Jared Kushner during Kanye’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show.

In a return to Twitter, Ye spoke about the moment, opening with “How you gone kick me off Instagram.” But his stay on Twitter didn’t last long as he also dropped an anti-Semitic message on Twitter, which was removed and replaced with a message that reads “this tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Kanye’s tweet is available below.