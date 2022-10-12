Lauryn Hill Hints at 25th Anniversary Tour of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ During ONE Music Fest Set

Lauryn Hill Hints at 25th Anniversary Tour of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ During ONE Music Fest Set

Lauryn Hill is looking to celebrate her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album with her fans. According to HipHopDX, Hill announced during her performance at ONE Musicfest that she will perform the album in its entirety in a 2023 run.

“25 years on, so we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” Hill stated.

Lauryn Hill performs “To Zion” at #OneMusicFest and is joined on stage by her son Zion and her grandchildren



🎥 | IG: juliabeverley pic.twitter.com/QBtENSTs4d — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 10, 2022

This past September, Lauryn Hill performed an intimate set at The Surf Lodge. During her time on the stage, Hill performed “Fu-Gee-La,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Advertisement

You can see images from the night below.

(Photos Courtesy of The Surf Lodge)

Continue the conversation on social media.