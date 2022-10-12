Meek Mill is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his “Dreams & Nightmares” single. The Dreamchasers rapper is crossing off a bucket list item as he has partnered with WWE for a limited-edition t-shirt.

The WWE x Meek Mill Dreams vs. Nightmares Limited Edition T-Shirt features a green villain reaching up through the wrestling ring to grab the Dreamchasers WWE Heavyweight championship.

Retailing at $28, the new t-shirt will be shipped no later than Nov. 18.

“I used to watch smack down every thurs at 10pmest before they flooded our hood with guns and stuff,” Meek wrote on Twitter. “I had to sign out of watching wrestling lol… I used to love stone cold lol now I’m doing collabs with wwe that’s dream catcher!!!”

You can see the drop below.

