After reuniting on stage at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, fans believed they were closer to a reunion of Pusha T and Malice as Clipse. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, King Push reveals that the reunion is off in the distance still.

“I push the button every so often,” Pusha said of a reunion. “I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’ — and he brushes me off.… If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Pusha T speaks to a forthcoming album with Pharrell, his drug dealing past, and more. You can read the entire story here.

