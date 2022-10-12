Former Chicago Bulls scoring leader Ben Gordon was arrested for punching his 10-year-old son in the head with a closed first at the airport.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old was arrested around 9 PM at LaGuardia airport, where he was getting ready to take a flight from New York to Chicago. The New York Post reveals two of the arresting officers were injured during the arrest as Gordon resisted.

After the arrest, Gordon’s son was taken to a hospital by his aunt for medical attention.

TMZ adds Gordon’s son had a restraining order against his father, which complicated the issue for the hooper as he may not have legally been able to be near his son.