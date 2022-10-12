Las Vegas Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer as he left the field of Arrowhead Stadium after a Monday Night Football loss.

Adams pushed Ryan Zebley at the entryway of the player’s tunnel, resulting in whiplash, a headache, and a possible minor concussion.

Adams is due in court on Nov. 10 after the charges were filed Wednesday morning in Kansas City Municipal Court. He could receive six months in jail or a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Adams apologized in a post-game interview.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams also offered an apology on Twitter.

Adams is also facing a possible suspension from the NFL.