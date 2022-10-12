Emotions got the best of Davante Adams after the Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss. After the Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams headed for the tunnel. In frustration, he pushed down a photographer who was passing by him.

TMZ reports the photographer has filed a police report against the Raiders wide receiver. After the shove, the photographer found the police inside Arrowhead Stadium and stated he had injuries, which officers described as “non-life threatening.”

The photographer made a visit to the hospital, and the incident is under investigation. During a postgame interview with ESPN, Adams apologized.

Advertisement

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

The photographer shoved to the ground by Davante Adams after last night's Monday Night Football game has officially filed a police report, per @TMZ_Sports.pic.twitter.com/O6wz6zHA2o — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 11, 2022