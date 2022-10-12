Kanye West has been making the media rounds lately. After a controversial trip to Tucker Carlson, Ye was set to be a guest on The Shop. According to Andscape’s J. Tinsley, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter has canned the episode.

Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience. – Maverick Carter on Ye’s ‘The Shop’ Appearance

Ye was set to appear on the show alongside designer Salehe Bembury and Jeezy. LeBron James, who frequently appears on the show, was not in attendance for the taping.

#MyLatest — Obtained an exclusive statement from @makespringhill CEO @mavcarter who told me that he made the decision to not air a recently filmed episode with #KanyeWest. You might be able to guess why.https://t.co/VyuavUSlqZ — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) October 12, 2022

In addition to the episode being pulled, Kanye West’s social media privileges are now restricted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye’s Instagram account has been restricted due to a violation of the platform’s policies.

Posts were deleted from Ye’s IG page after repeated violations. He is now temporarily restricted from sharing posts, writing comments, and sending direct messages.

Parts of Ye’s messages to Diddy reportedly included anti-Semitic sentiments. In addition, the American Jewish Committee blasted the posts and comments made about Jared Kushner during Kanye’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show.

In a return to Twitter, Ye spoke about the moment, opening with “How you gone kick me off Instagram.” But his stay on Twitter didn’t last long as he also dropped an anti-Semitic message on Twitter, which was removed and replaced with a message that reads “this tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Kanye’s tweet is available below.