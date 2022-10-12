Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’

Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album.

“Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet.

Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas 🍼 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 10, 2022

Earlier this week, Lil Baby released the single and video “Heyy” via Quality Control. The new single arrived days before the drop off of the new album It’s Only Me this Friday.

In the new video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Baby flexes with diamonds in his own lavish empire.

The It’s Only Me album will be 23 tracks in length and features Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty.

You can hear the new single and see the video below.

