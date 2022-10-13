Grammy award winner, mom, and rapper, Cardi B turned 30 on Tuesday. To celebrate the milestone she and hubby Offset hit the town with a star-studded burlesque-themed birthday celebration at Poppy nightclub in LA, and of course, she and her guests rose to the occasion, the custom costumes, lingerie, and all-out sexy looks did not disappoint. Cardi wore a custom Garo Sparo red bustier embroidered with Swarovski crystals with a feathered headpiece and tail custom-made by Mathew Reisman and styled by her stylist Kollin Carter. Offset was by his wife’s side wearing an all-white suit with a red tie and red-tinted glasses to compliment her look. Cardi gave us a glimpse inside her self-proclaimed Dirty 30 Cabaretn event sharing videos of her on the stage, dancing, singing, and enjoying her guests. Some of the biggest names in entertainment and hip hop attended including Chloe and Halle, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, and Shenseea were there to join in on the grown and sexy fun. Take a look at our choices for the sexiest looks from some of our favorite celebs.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

GloRilla

Danileigh

Hennessy Carolina

Hennessy looks amazing for Cardi B’s Burlesque themed 30th Birthday party tonight 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/NnrmMlsRCb — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) October 12, 2022

Coco Jones

Karrueche

YG

Shenseea

Ice Spice