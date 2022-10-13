The Sean Anderson Foundation has donated $10,000 to benefit Wayne State University HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program.
These funds will be used to support the operations of the HIGH Program, which will ultimately provide short-term support to Wayne State students experiencing homelessness or precarious housing situations.
Big Sean, a native Detroiter, established the Sean Anderson Foundation to provide better opportunities for those in need. Big Sean exemplified his commitment to assisting young people’s lives when his foundation created a $25,000 endowment for the program in 2016.
Wayne State’s First Lady Jacqueline Wilson founded the HIGH Program in 2013 when she met a medical student who had experienced homelessness while attending school. The HIGH Program offers a strategic response to the homelessness issue on Wayne State’s campus. The program assists financially challenged, precariously housed, and homeless students reach their goal of earning their college degree.
More information about the Wayne State’s HIGH Program can be found at highprogram.wayne.edu.