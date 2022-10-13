Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Cuts Ties With Ye Following Anti-semitic Statements: ‘His Communication Is Very Incoherent at This Point’

Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Cuts Ties With Ye Following Anti-semitic Statements: ‘His Communication Is Very Incoherent at This Point’

Kanye West has lost his personal trainer after his run of antisemitic statements and posts.

Speaking with Newsweek, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, stated he is moving on from his 15-year friendship with the DONDA creator after his remarks and a conversation.

“I think Kanye has a history of mental health issues, and it appears that he’s probably going through an episode right now,” Pasternak said. “If people continue to give him a platform to discuss hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, they’re complicit, so I applaud Facebook and Twitter.”

Advertisement

About his mental state, Pasternak said, “I spoke to Kanye for about five hours yesterday, and his communication is very incoherent at this point. It doesn’t forgive someone for being antisemitic. In fact, the lack of outrage over his tweet from people is very sad, regardless of whether he’s mentally ill or not. It’s not acceptable.”

Pasternak also is Lizzo’s trainer, and he states he has not spoken to her following West’s comments.

During a visit to Tucker Carlson’s show, Ye stated the media participates in the “demonic” promotion of obesity and wants to operate in the “genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye said. “It’s demonic.”

Kanye West says the media is purposely supporting Lizzo for being unhealthy‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/FdLoIRcGyR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 7, 2022

Hearing the comments, Lizzo spoke to a sold-out crowd in Toronto during her tour.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo said. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”