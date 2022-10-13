Kanye West’s business relationship with Chase bank is over. According to TMZ, Ye will have to find a new place for his business funds as they have given him a deadline to move his money.
A controversial political figure and recent close Kanye friend, Candace Owens, hit Twitter to provide an update.
“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens wrote. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”
You can see the tweet and the message below.