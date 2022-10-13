Kanye West’s business relationship with Chase bank is over. According to TMZ, Ye will have to find a new place for his business funds as they have given him a deadline to move his money.

A controversial political figure and recent close Kanye friend, Candace Owens, hit Twitter to provide an update.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens wrote. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

You can see the tweet and the message below.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

I have blacked out the names of the other two people on his team that are named in this letter to protect their privacy.



As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West— but I very much care what you think about this. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022