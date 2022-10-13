Fat Joe to Dissect His ‘The Book of Jose’ Memoir with Stephen A. Smith at The Apollo

On Nov. 15, at The Apollo, Fat Joe will have an open discussion about his biography, The Book of Jose, with famed ESPN First Take commentator Stephen A. Smith.

The in-depth discussion between Joe and Smith will reveal the struggles, victories, and setbacks that the Bronx native experienced throughout his life and career and feature special celebrity guests.

NY – What’s Good?

THE REALEST storyteller EVER.

I tell all.

The Apollo Theater for In Conversation: The Book of Jose

November 15th, 2022

Get your tickets now: https://t.co/oMGO4xku5N pic.twitter.com/Kmu3U9LpC8 — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 30, 2022

The discussion will take place on Nov. 15 in conjunction with the publication of Joe’s memoir by Roc Lit 101, a division of the Random House Group. In addition to providing readers with an unusual peek into Joe’s rise to fame, the memoir delves into his difficult background and the advantages and disadvantages of that lifestyle.

Joe was raised in the South Bronx and endured a difficult period of drug use, violence, and abandonment. He found consolation in lyricism, which helped him get through a challenging upbringing. His desire and life vision set him on a course to overcome trauma and succeed despite all odds. His autobiography, which he wrote in his own words, details how to survive in hostile environments, make life-or-death decisions, deal with the loss of friends, and rebuild a new life from the rubble.

The In Conversation: Fat Joe program is part of “The Next Movement,” Apollo’s Fall 2022 season. Fans can preorder a copy of Fat Joe’s The Book of Jose at https://bit.ly/BookofJose. Tickets for In Conversation: Fat Joe are available at http://rocnation.lnk.to/TBOJApollo.