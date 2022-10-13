Ginuwine Passes Out in Water Tank While Attempting Magic Stunt With Criss Angel

R&B legend Ginuwine passed out while participating in a magic stunt with famed magician Criss Angel.

According to Daily Mail, Ginuwine was rehearsing for a show on CW called Magic With the Stars, and while underwater, he lost consciousness.

Staff members on hand would lift Ginuwine out of the cube of water. He was taken away from the scene and was unconscious. He would later make a full recovery.

“It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” a source told The Daily Mail. “In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out..

The source added, “Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears.”

A rep confirmed Ginuwine is ok. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”