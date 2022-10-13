John Legend Tweets Criticism of ‘ Free Thinker’ Kanye West and His Anti-Black and Anti-Semitic Statements

There is no love lost between John Legend and Kanye West. In September, John Legend revealed what led to the dissolving of his friendship with YE.

Speaking with The New Yorker, John Legend revealed the relationship went sour because he supposed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for,” Legend said. “But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously, that will affect your friendships.”

He added, “I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

My favorite interview in a while. In-depth and honest. Thank you, Michael https://t.co/3S7eI1yB4w — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 4, 2022

Doubling back on what can be connected to Ye, John Legend fired off a message about “free, independent thinkers.”

“Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti-blackness and anti-semitism,” Legend wrote.

Last week, Diddy referred to Kanye as a “super free thinker” before Ye bashed him on Instagram and headed into a media tour filled with anti-Semitic language.