Jordan Brand is getting ready for the holiday season of sneaker releases. The Air Jordan Retro 1 “Lost & Found” is one of the most hyped sneakers that will come this year.

Originally billed as “Chicago Reimagined,” Sneaker News has received official images of the forthcoming drop, set for Nov. 19.

The “Lost & Found” Jordan 1 brings in the colorway of the 1994 counterpart, but brings in the appeal of being an aged design as if they were located after a lengthy period away.

Advertisement

The Jordan Retro 1 “Lost & Found” is set to retail at $180.

Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lost & Found" official images pic.twitter.com/Yup4jk9cla — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) October 11, 2022