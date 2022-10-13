Meek Mill and Asake have both been unveiled for the spectacular return of Afro Nation Ghana in December, which is the largest Afrobeats festival in the globe.

Following years of talk about visiting Ghana, Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the festival’s lineup. This performance also marks his first significant presence in Africa.

On December 29 and 30, 2022, Afro Nation Ghana will be held at Marine Drive at Black Star Square. The event, which was started to bring the diaspora together in celebration of Black Joy, comes back for a festive journey of Black culture, groovy music, dance, delicious cuisine, and much more. This much-awaited second installment of Afro Nation is ready to follow up the historic African premiere in 2019 with a memorable party.

Advertisement

Several of today’s hottest performers have already been unveiled for the festival, including P-Square, Davido, Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, and Ghana’s newest brightest stars Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie, and Camidoh join Ghana’s own special guest Stonebwoy on the performance.

All of the following tickets are currently on sale: 2 Day General Access, 3 Day VIP Tickets with Entry to the Piano People Welcome Party & Day Parties, and 4 Day Golden Ticket.