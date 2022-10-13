Cribs will return for a brand-new season with back-to-back episodes starting on Thursday, October 27 at 9 PM ET/PT, according to a statement from MTV. More than 165 countries will start receiving the series on MTV starting on Wednesday, November 10. The cultural phenomenon that reinvented the celebrity home tour genre will knock on the doors of A-list celebrities to get a glimpse inside their regular – and surprising – rituals and lifestyles.

Each 30-minute episode will transport viewers past security barriers to hang out and get a close-up look at everything from their refrigerator contents to their jaw-dropping closets and unique automobile collections, dropping even more famous moments throughout the all-access tour.

Homes to be featured include Ray J, Dwight Howard, Dennis Rodman, Iman Shumpert, Jacquees, Macy Gray, Michael Strahan, Nicole Scherzinger, Steelo Brim, Bleu, and more.

