Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially the second most popular series in the history of the streamer. According to Deadline, the only series to have better performance is season four of Stranger Things.

With an additional 205.33M hours watched in its third week, the series maintained its lead atop Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List. In total, over 700M hours of the series have been watched. In the first month of Stranger Things 4, there were 1.35B hours watched.

The series is created by Ryan Murphy, who also has a film, Mr. Harrington’s Phone, which made a debut at No. 2 on the Top 10 English Films List with over 35 hours viewed.

Dahmer-Monster stars Evan Peters, Neicy Nash, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and Michael Learnard.