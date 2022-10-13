Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos and a two-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, debuted his exclusive hat line with Lids.

This line of premium headwear, which is trucker-inspired, is constructed from high-quality fabrics and features a mesh-back crown and a snapback closure that can be adjusted to accommodate most head sizes. This headwear collection is perfect for sports fans and hat enthusiasts alike who are eager to enhance their collections with stylish and useful gear. It is offered in grey and blue, camouflage, and black and white and is imprinted with Russell Wilson’s characteristic 3Brand emblem. The cost of each hat is just $27.99.

Several Lids retail locations now carry the line. To locate a storefront close visit you, go to Lids.com.

Advertisement