SOURCE SPORTS: Brett Favre Stands Firm in Not Knowing Welfare Funds Were Used in Building USM Sports Facility

Brett Favre is currently under investigation for the misappropriation of Mississippi welfare funds that instead went to building a volleyball facility in Southern Mississippi, where his daughter is an athlete.

In a statement to Fox News, Favre stated he had no clue the funds used were from a welfare program.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre saids. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Favre reportedly worked with government officials to get $5 million in funds and also pocked over $1 million in speaking bookings, which he allegedly didn’t show up to.

A text message history shows that Favre knew where the funds were coming from. His attorney tells TMZ he had no clue of where the payment came from.

“He had no idea that the payment came from,” Eric Herschmann said, “and had he known he never would have accepted that money.”