Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back at Miami Dolphins practice. Footage from the open media portion of the practice shows the recently concussed QB tossing a quarterback in his helmet.

According to ESPN‘s Marcel Louis, Tagovailoa was throwing passes 30 yards downfield.

Tagovailoa is still expected to miss time as quarterback Skylar Thompson is set to start for the Dolphins this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also out with a concussion.

You cans ee footage from practice below.