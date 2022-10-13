SOURCE SPORTS: LaMelo Ball Sidelined Up to 2 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

Charlotte Hornets all-star point guard LaMelo Ball will begin the season on the shelf. According to ESPN, Ball will miss up to the first two weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

Ball is scheduled to enter a rehab and treatment program after leaving Monday night’s preseason battle against the Washington Wizards.

Ball was injured in the game after stepping on the foot of Anthony Grill on a drive to the rim. Ball would stay down for a while before shooting his free throws and leaving the floor.

In the interim, Hornets guard Terry Rozier will start at point guard. Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to receive a boost in playing time.