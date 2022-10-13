T.I. Says Outkast, Goodie Mob, and These Three Artists Created His Top 5 ATL Rap Albums

T.I. Says Outkast, Goodie Mob, and These Three Artists Created His Top 5 ATL Rap Albums

T.I. paid a visit to Uproxx’s new series Fresh Pair, and during his time, he revealed his top 5 Atlanta Rap Albums.

Speaking with Just Blaze and Katty Customs, T.I. was asked to pick his top five albums from Atlanta without naming one of his own. He began his list by naming Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food. The next three?

“Thugger, Slime Season. Future, Dirty Sprite. 21 Savage, his last album. 21 Savage, the one where he got ‘a lot’ with J. Cole.”

You can see T.I. figure out his five albums below.