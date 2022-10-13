Breonna Taylor’s family, including her mother, Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer, and her boyfriend Kenny Walker, who was present the night she tragically passed away, visit “Red Table Talk” for their first-ever joint interview.

In the episode, Kenny details the tragic event with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“The day didn’t begin so tragic,” Kenny said. “Neither one of us could have ever imagined it ending the way it did. It was a normal day. We were out to eat, or just enjoying each other’s company. Just me and her. We was tired after, so we just gonna go in the house and just chill. That’s what makes the situation even more crazy.

“What place do you feel more safe than in the comfort of your own home? Thinking that’s been a good day and it’s gonna be a good night. I can remember the night still pretty vividly. We began to watch a movie, ‘Freedom Writers.’ But she had fell asleep on me, like, she did that a lot. So, I probably kinda dozed off, too. There was a banging on the door. It startled both of us. You know, it was late at night.”

What actually transpired that sad night, as told by the sole witness to Breonna Taylor’s killing at the hands of the police, is revealed in full in the episode. Kenny Walker, her boyfriend, uses police-obtained body camera footage to walk us through a minute-by-minute recount of the incident. Breonna’s mother and sister participate in an exclusive interview for the first time since four cops were federally charged in connection with her death. They provide disturbing information about their tragic loss and the subsequent cover-up.

In the episode, the next steps are explained by legal expert Benjamin Crump, social justice activist Tamika D. Mallory, and CNN’s Laura Coates and Lonita Baker.

You can see the full episode here.