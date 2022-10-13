One of the most popular songs on TikTok right now belongs to Lil Yachty.

The Atlanta rapper sent TikTok creators and other internet users into a frenzy when he posted an alluring excerpt of his brand-new song “Poland” on SoundCloud. Yachty’s trembling ode to his favorite drug sparked a world of memes, as creators, including rapper DDG, with over 20k total creations in the previous week.

Encouraged by the song’s increasing online popularity, Yachty formally released it on Tuesday and is getting ready for what will likely be his biggest commercial launch to date. Fans in Poland, meanwhile, are simply pleased that their country is the topic of such much discussion.

You can see additional creations below.

“Poland” is now available via streaming and a new video is out below.