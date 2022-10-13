Yesterday, rap mogul Tip “T.I.” Harris expressed his disappointment that his friends didn’t defend his son, King, against an ‘internet troll’.

T.I. took to social media to express his frustration that his celebrity friends were not coming out on social media to defend his son King during his beef with YouTuber Charleston White. White mocked T.I. ‘s son for portraying a tough guy and even attacked his looks. King responded with threats causing White to tag the Atlanta Police Department.

T.I. recorded a video to show his disappointment with the lack of support from his peers.



“As I meditate and unpack the circumstances, it dawns on me that this [is] the second time that I’ve seen my family attacked, and I’ve seen social media weaponized and used against us by the enemy,” T.I. said as he seemed genuinely hurt by the lack of support. “This the second time. Both times, I watched the community have absolutely nothing to say on our behalf. I watched friends or people who we say are friends, I watched people who have donated our time, effort energy, resources, and attention to, look on as me and my family [were] attacked. And the people who we go outside [of] our way to help, whether it’s people who can’t afford to feed themselves, people who can’t afford to house themselves, families who can’t afford to bury their loves ones, or just people who need inspiration [or] just need to be [emotionally] poured into. None of these organizations, none of the leaders of these different communities, nobody thought to stand up and speak on my family’s behalf…Not once. Aight…that’s where we’re at with it? Let’s let it stay there.”

