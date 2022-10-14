Drake Celebrates His Son’s Fifth Birthday: ‘Happy 5th to My Twin’

Drake’s son Adonis has hit the five-year-old mark. Hitting Instagram, Drake showed images of his birthday celebration, in which the 6ix God rented out an arcade.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake wrote.

In the set of pictures was Adonis taking jump shots, being visited by Spider-Man, posing with his mother, Sophie Brussaux, and more.

“I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” Brussaux wrote on Instagram. “We’ve done a great job @Champagnepapi.”

You can see the images below.