Kanye West Says He Does Not Wish Harm on Jewish People, Also ‘Happy To Have Crossed the Line’

In an alternate world, Kanye West and Ray J were hanging out at Candace Owens’s film screening about how Black Lives Matter is a scam. But actually, that world is a reality.

When Ye and Ray J were leaving the venue and getting into a vehicle together, TMZ cameras stopped the rapper to ask some questions, specifically if he regretted any of his statements or actions in the past week. His answer, was no. After asking the paparazzi whether he thinks the comments came out of the blue, Ye would provide details and state he wishes no harm to Jewish people.

“No. No way,” Ye said. “But I do feel that in Hollywood, especially with Black entertainers, I’ve had a lot of bad experiences. And then people use that anti-Semite idea to cover up bad business, to say, ‘Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic.'”

He added, “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea, so you can speak openly about, you know, things like being canceled from the bank. A lot of this stuff with me is the richest Black man in American history. I put $140 million in JP Morgan and never even had a chance to…”

Kanye would cut the conversation short as a passing truck caused a loud noise.

“Do you wish harm on Jewish people?”



Kanye: No



Video Via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/20NvrVPd0Y — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) October 13, 2022

According to TMZ, Ye will have to find a new place for his business funds as they have given him a deadline to move his money.

A controversial political figure and recent close Kanye friend, Candace Owens, hit Twitter to provide an update.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens wrote. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

You can see the tweet and the message below.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

I have blacked out the names of the other two people on his team that are named in this letter to protect their privacy.



As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West— but I very much care what you think about this. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022