Kevin Hart Mourns the Loss of His Father: ‘RIP to One of the Realest & Rawest to Ever Do It’

Kevin Hart Mourns the Loss of His Father: ‘RIP to One of the Realest & Rawest to Ever Do It’

Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father, Henry Witherspoon. In a pair of Instagram posts, Hart revealed his dad’s death.

“RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” Hart wrote. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud.”

A cause of death has not been revealed. Prayers to Kevin Hart and his family.

Advertisement

You can see both posts below.