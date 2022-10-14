Quality Control’s self proclaimed “Female Goat” Lakeyah announced her ‘No Pressure’ Tour, kicking off November 4 at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, NV.

The U.S. tour will make stops in Detroit, Houston, New York, and Chicago, and will wrap up in Los Angeles on November 30.

The ‘No Pressure’ Tour arrives on the heels of the Milwaukee-born rapper and singer’s explosive run on the festival circuit and the recent release of her No Pressure Part 2 EP, out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

The projects boast breakout singles “Mind Yo Business” feat. Latto and “Real Bitch” feat. Gloss Up.

Check out the full dates listed below.

NO PRESSURE TOUR DATES:

Nov 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Hakkasan

Nov 17 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

Nov 19 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Nov 25 – New York, NY – Gramercy

Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Peppermint Club

