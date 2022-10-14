PUMA Hoops Reveals LaMelo Ball's Second Signature Sneaker

The second version of LaMelo Ball’s basketball sneaker, the MB.02, has been unveiled by PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball. The MB.02 detonates into the scene with epic proportions and greater responsiveness following the successful MB.01 introduction last year.

The MB.02 features a NITRO foam-infused midsole that resembles LaMelo’s distinctive wings, a design that also appears on the engineered woven mesh upper. A full-coverage engineered, nonslip rubber compound with a feather tread pattern and a homage to Melo’s signature wings is also included.

Tonal metallic elements give these court-ready kicks a hint of sparkle, and the “1 of 1” marking emphasizes that nothing even comes close to the MB.02.

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of,” said LaMelo Ball. “When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

Starting on October 21, the MB.02, which has a suggested retail price of $130, will be offered through PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, as well as at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.