When Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner, fans wondered could mean more music or a tour. According to Hits Daily Double, there is a belief that Rihanna will have a 2023 Stadium tour.

While reporting on the possibility of a U2 tour, HDD details Live Nation is juggling the prospects of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé all in stadium tours in 2023.

Recent reports state Rihanna has been in the studio, and the super Bowl is believed to be where Rihanna relaunches her music career. The tour is slated to potentially have the form of a Harry Styles residency tour, in which he sets up shop in a city for multiple dates. The method believes to keep down overhead in costs of load-ins, teardowns, and more.

🚨Rihanna will embark on a stadium tour next year, @HITSDD reports. pic.twitter.com/T8iMK25tXN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2022

Earlier in the NFL season, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Roc Nation has confirmed her performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z in the official announcement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”