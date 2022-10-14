Silk Sonic will not “Leave the Door Open” on an Album of the Year win at the 2023 Grammys. In a statement delivered to Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars confirms the duo will withdraw their An Evening With Silk Sonic album from consideration.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Behind their introductory single, “Leave The Door Open,” Mars and Anderson .Paak won four Grammys at the 2022 ceremony. The album was not eligible for this ceremony as it was released in November.

Advertisement

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he says. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

In response, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

After opening the 2022 show with a performance of their single “777,” Silk Sonic took home two of the Grammys’ biggest awards: Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak would joke on stage. “But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.”

You can catch both wins and the performance below.

A clean sweep !! D’mile & Silk Sonic are not to be played with at all. pic.twitter.com/W24SGodN5u — 𖧷 (@NIYMUSE) April 4, 2022