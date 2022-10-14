The BRADY apparel line, which bears Tom Brady’s name, announces a collaboration with Jackson State University Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The collaboration is the latest partnership highlighting top athletes with BRADY under fostering the next generation of greatness.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says Co-Founder Tom Brady. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY™ family.”

Shedeur Sanders led his team to a SWAC Championship in his first season as the Quarterback at JSU, becoming the first HBCU athlete to win the Jerry Rice Award. Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made national headlines when he took the bold choice to withdraw his commitment from Florida Atlantic University and enroll at JSU in favor of HBCUs. Shedeur was the first-ever NIL football ambassador for Beats by Dre and Gatorade and has already appeared in two web docuseries, one through Barstool Sports and the other through Overtime Sports.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to work with the BRADY™ team. Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand,” said Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur will provide feedback on everything from wear testing to product development and will be dressed in BRADY™ gear for his future games and the whole fall season. Sanders is shown in his first official campaign as a BRADY™ brand ambassador sporting pieces from the Gridflex, Regenerate, and Seamless Performaknit collections.

You can see Sanders in BRADY™ apparel below.