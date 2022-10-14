SOURCE SPORTS: Jordan Poole’s New Contract is Reportedly More Important to the Warriors Than Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are set to add Draymond Green back into the fold after a self-imposed leave of absence after punching teammate Jordan Poole. With contracts for many key players coming up at the end of the season, there is a belief that Jordan Poole is the priority.

The Warriors will have Green, Poole, and Andrew Wiggins all up for new deals. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Green is the least important.

“If you’re Golden State, there’s certainly a priority to retain Jordan Poole now and not wait,” Marks said. And then I think that shifts the focus as far as Andrew Wiggins, who has until June 30th to sign that next contract.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith previously stated that Green would be the odd man out. Stephen A. thinks Green has his eyes set on heading to Los Angeles.

“I can tell you right now, [Andrew] Wiggins and Poole are a priority,” Smith said. “I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.

“But he looking for a payday. He gonna get $25 million this year. He got a player option for $24 million next year. The Warriors are probably hoping he don’t opt in because they’d have to pay him on top of the cats that they know that they gotta pay in Poole and Wiggins.”

The season starts next Tuesday, and who do the Warriors face? Those same Lakers on ring night.

You can hear it from Stephen A. Smith below.