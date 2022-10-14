[WATCH] Kim Kardashian Says Sex With Pete Davidson in Front of a Fireplace Was in Honor of Her Grandma

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer dating, but they had some wild moments during their time together. In a new clip from the Kardashian’s new show on Hulu, Kardashian tells her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, along with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, about a night of sex with Davidson in front of a fireplace. The moment was done in honor of her grandmother.

“You know what’s so crazy?” Kardashian opened. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

She added, “I know that’s really creepy.”

Kim’s grandmother wanted clarification to the moment. “Not in the lobby?”

“Not in the lobby!” Kim responded. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

In August of this year, a source tapped in with E! News and said the Kim and Pete decided to call it quits after nine months of a whirlwind romance.

The source cited that their schedules and distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” while adding the couple still has “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

That respect does not extend to Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband, who has repeatedly hurled insults and more at Davidson.

Hitting Instagram, Kanye West shared a photoshopped edition of The New York Times in celebration of the break-up. The paper reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28”

Ye via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/E4kTOzUGSH — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) August 8, 2022

Also, in very small font under that headline, Kanye wrote: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.