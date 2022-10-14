The 1990’s cult classic comedy, House Party is getting a remake. The rebooted film stars Tosin Cole as Damon, and Jacob Latimore as Kevin, who appear best friends and club promoters mirroring the nostalgia of Kid ‘n Play with a new spin. The teens get hired to clean basketball star, LeBron James’ mansion and while he’s away they decide to throw a party that leads to hijinks and chaos.

Karen Obilom, Rotimi, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) also star in the Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema release.

The film, directed by Calmatic, Grammy-winning music video director, has also been commissioned for the White Men Can’t Jump remake starring Jack Harlow.

According to Deadline, House Party marks the feature directorial debut of Calmatic. Written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. Produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company. Reportedly several cameo appearances from Lena Waithe, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and more are slated.

House Party opens in theaters MLK weekend, January 13 2023. Will you be running out to see if it matches the legacy of the original House Party?

