Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. is a global historic sorority and organization with a rich history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. It’s been 100 years since seven educators decided they wanted to create something “Greater” on the campus of Butler University by making an impact on their campus and communities through service projects that would eventually have a global impact. These seven school teachers united with one common mission to uplift through “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”

On behalf of Syntaktes Sellers, the Northeastern Region is happy to announce the Region's Committee Chairs for the 2022-24 term. 💙💛



Let's give each of these Sorors a big "Congratulations" on their new role! 🎉#SGRhoNER #BeNOTABLE #SigmaGammaRho #CentennialCommitteeChairs pic.twitter.com/2vtwKEZ2um — SGRhoNER (@SGRhoNER) October 4, 2022

The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” which is the sorority’s national slogan. The sorority was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 12, 1922. The impactful organization will be celebrating its Centennial Founders day next month back in Indiana after just ringing in its 100th Centennial Celebration during boule in their founding home of Indianapolis, Indiana, this past July.

The ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho took over Indiana in a major way attracting more than 14,000-plus members, philos, and attendees to celebrate this beautiful achievement. The SGRHO’s royal blue and antique gold flooded the airports, restaurants, stadiums, and streets for the weekend. Celebrities such as Nicci Gilbert, Marsha Ambrosius,

Wendy Raquel Robinson, Arin Jackson, Teisha Brown, and more.

These entertainers join an already stellar roster of performers and legends such as MC Lyte and Kelly Price, who are both members of the sorority as well.

Are you an enthusiastic, self-motivated, dependable, and welcoming undergraduate Soror, wanting to enhance your leadership potential? Then, join the team and become an NER Collegiate Emissary!!!



TO APPLY, email YSC Adira Abdullah at ysc@sgrhoneregion.org by 9/30 #SGRhoNER pic.twitter.com/G04Tfx9AV4 — SGRhoNER (@SGRhoNER) September 24, 2022

The celebration included a week of luxury brunches, stepshows, galas, concerts, and celebrations that included performances from artists such as

Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Charlie Wilson, and Too Short. The ladies are only weeks away from celebrating their 100th founder’s day on November 12, 2022, worldwide.

There are countless celebrations planned worldwide, and even another massive celebration is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, again on November 10 – 12th during the actual founding week. The ladies of Sigma are sure to have another amazing lineup of surprises and entertainment in

November.