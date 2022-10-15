Rapper Cardi B has filed paperwork to garnish vlogger Tasha K’s YouTube revenue.

The Bronx rapper recently won a $4 million jury award in a defamation lawsuit filed against the blogger.

After Tasha lost an appeal, the rapper’s attorneys contacted Tasha’s bank, JP Morgan Chase, to freeze her funds. But the bank informed them that Tasha only had $1,083.02 in her account.

The money is frozen until a judge gives the green light for Cardi to collect it. Meanwhile, Tasha can’t touch the cash, despite her recent stunt promising to give away the $1,083.02 in a contest.

In her video, Tasha is seen holding a blank withdrawal slip outside a JP Morgan Chase branch. She then went inside the bank as if to withdraw the frozen funds.

In another video, Tasha mocked Cardi by claiming she transferred over $800,000 cash to a bank in Africa.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi B’s attorney sent a letter to Google asking the company to hold any money owed to the blogger.

Tasha has filed another appeal, which is pending. However, Cardi has started the collection process by arguing that Tasha failed to post a $4 million bond that would require Cardi to stop the debt collection process.