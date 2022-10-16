Kim Kardashian expressed her disappointed on Twitter when rapper Gunna was denied bond for a third time on Thursday. He will remain in jail until his hearing in January 2023.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied bond after a prosecutor said a co-defendant offered to kill someone for Gunna.



Kim tweeted her support for the Atlanta rapper:

“Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” Kardashian wrote in a lengthy open letter on Thursday. “That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.Since his incarceration, I have worked with his legal team and the facts of his case are yet another example of why the “justice system” is any thing but just. Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better.”

Gunna, 29, has been held in jail for five months awaiting trial on a single violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act related to gang activity.

“Although we must respect the Court’s ruling, we know it is wrong,” Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow told Rolling Stone following the hearing in Atlanta on Thursday.

“Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial,” Sadow added.

Sadow argued that there is not a shred of evidence that supports the prosecutor’s claims.

He said Judge Glanville ought to be very “skeptical” about believing government “proffers” (witnesses) that are unverified.

Rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and 26 others were also arrested in May on over 50 RICO charges.

Prosecutors say the 28 suspects are a street gang called “Young Slime Life.” The charges against them include murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession dating back to 2012.