Megan Thee Stallion announced she is taking a break after burglars ransacked her Los Angeles home Thursday night.

The Houston rapper was out of town when two thieves smashed a glass door at the back of the house and entered her master bedroom.

The two burglars ransacked her bedroom, stealing $400,000 in jewelry and electronics before leaving through the window.

The Houston native was in NYC rehearsing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live when the break-in occurred.

The 27-year-old took to social media Friday to announce she was taking a break after her appearance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15.

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

In an earlier tweet, she wrote, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.

Our prayers to Mrgan glad she is safe.

