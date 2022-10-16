Megan Thee Stallion announced she is taking a break after burglars ransacked her Los Angeles home Thursday night.
The Houston rapper was out of town when two thieves smashed a glass door at the back of the house and entered her master bedroom.
The two burglars ransacked her bedroom, stealing $400,000 in jewelry and electronics before leaving through the window.
The Houston native was in NYC rehearsing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live when the break-in occurred.
The 27-year-old took to social media Friday to announce she was taking a break after her appearance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15.
“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”
In an earlier tweet, she wrote, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.
Our prayers to Mrgan glad she is safe.